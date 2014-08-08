TOKYO Aug 8 The Australian dollar slipped to a two-month low on Friday after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck to its stance of keeping interest rates at a record low for some time yet.

The Aussie was down 0.3 percent at $0.9247, its lowest since early June.

The RBA also played down a shock jump in July's jobless rate to a 12-year high, saying there has been significant volatility of late.

