TOKYO Aug 24 The Australian dollar fell one percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors shunned risk assets over worries that resource exporters such as Australia will be severely affected by a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Aussie dollar fell to as low as $0.7250, near the six-year low of $0.7217 hit earlier this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)