NEW YORK, Sept 19 The dollar and euro fell to global session lows against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy more than expected.

The dollar fell as low as 78.39 yen and last traded at 78.52, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The euro fell as low as 102.10 yen and last traded at 102.28, down 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The BOJ increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen, almost double what some had expected.