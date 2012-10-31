BRASILIA Oct 31 The Brazilian government is
focused on keeping the country's foreign exchange rate at the
current level of 2 reais per U.S. dollar, Development, Industry
and Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Wednesday.
Brazil's government has intervened several times in foreign
exchange markets this year to stop its currency, the real
, from appreciating. Brazil's Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said last month the government would take all necessary
steps to protect local exporters from a stronger currency.
At 1:09 p.m. (1509 GMT), the real traded at 2.0303 per U.S.
dollar, 0.03 percent down from Tuesday's close.