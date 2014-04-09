By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, April 9
LONDON, April 9 Borrow-low, invest-high carry
trades in foreign exchange markets are back again after a bad
few months, as anticipation of a U.S.-led global recovery lures
investors to return to risky emerging currencies, with the euro
a likely loser.
In demand are the currencies of the "fragile five" countries
highly reliant on foreign capital - the Turkish lira, the
South African rand, the Brazilian real, the
Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee.
All five were shunned for much of last year because of fears
the winding down of U.S. monetary stimulus would see funds
withdrawn from emerging markets.
But the options market indicates a rally may have legs, as
gauges of how choppy the major currencies will be have fallen,
encouraging investors to take on more risk in search of returns.
Such risk-seeking trades, in which investors borrow in a
low-yielding currency to buy a higher-yielding one, are
especially popular among nimble asset managers, speculators and
hedge funds.
They have provided steady long-term returns but struggled in
the first quarter of this year because of concerns about a sharp
economic slowdown in China and a flare-up between Russia and the
West over Ukraine, which could undermine a global recovery.
The biggest danger for the carry trade is volatility: the
prospect that a sudden fall in the riskier currency will wipe
out the profits from investing at a higher interest rate.
But such worries have eased somewhat, allowing investors to
focus on monetary policy divergence and macro-economic trends.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve is gradually unwinding its
bond-buying stimulus programme and expectations are it may
tighten policy in the middle of 2015, the European Central Bank
and the Bank of Japan are both pledging to flood markets with
cash to support growth and avert the risk from deflation.
Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi flagged the chance of
so-called quantitative easing (QE) as opposition from Germany's
Bundesbank appeared to be waning.
QE increases a currency's supply and usually leads to a drop
in its value and to a fall in the cost of borrowing in it, both
of which are good news for the carry trade.
That should see the euro join the yen, and
perhaps even replace the U.S. dollar, as preferred currencies
for investors seeking to borrow at ultra-low rates.
"Calming geopolitical tension has allowed markets to refocus
on monetary policy divergence and also on the carry trade," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"The Fed's confidence in the recovery is clearly growing and
the path to normalisation, and a stronger dollar, should
continue. We prefer to fund carry in euros."
Investors are also buying the traditionally higher-yielding
New Zealand, Australian, Canadian dollars and the Norwegian
crown among actively-traded currencies, funding these by selling
the euro, the yen and, to some extent, the dollar.
Speculators cut short bets against the Australian dollar in
the week to April 1 by almost a fifth and remain positive on the
New Zealand dollar.
The less-active emerging currencies have outperformed, with
the Turkish lira and South African rand hitting three-month
highs to the dollar and the Brazilian real at five-month highs
this week. India's rupee touched an eight-month peak last week
while Indonesia's rupiah is hovering near highs seen in October.
Those currencies had all seen massive sell-offs in the
second half of last year, when rising U.S. bond yields, which
hit two-year highs in September, prompted many investors to
return to dollar-denominated assets.
CARRY ON AS VOLATILITY CRUSHED
After witnessing outflows of over $50 billion in the first
quarter, global emerging markets equity funds received $2.5
billion in the week to April 2 while debt funds received just
over $1 billion, according to data from EPFR, a Boston based
fund tracker.
These inflows highlight the revival of carry trades, which
have generated 5 percent annual returns in the past three
decades, according to a 2012 study by the Cass Business School.
Societe Generale analysts say the revival of carry trades in
recent days is showing promise. Their basket of G10 carry-trade
currencies is showing returns of over 3 percent, year-to-date.
An emerging-market carry-trade currency basket would have
returned almost double that, they added.
With the cost of borrowing in developed economies like the
United States, Japan, the euro zone and Switzerland close to
zero and bond yields there anchored for the time being, the
chance of making money in major currencies is limited.
Implied volatilities, derived from option prices, indicate
currencies are unlikely to see sharp swings. The one-month
euro/dollar implied volatility is at its lowest since
mid-2007 while for dollar/yen it is near late 2012
troughs.
While volatilities could spike if doubts over global growth
re-emerged, geopolitical tensions rose or the Fed tightened
policy sooner than expected, for now they are expected to stay
low, encouraging risk-taking.
The carry trade itself can add to volatility if panicked
investors unwind their positions, but that is less of a worry
now because the trade is only just starting to pick up.
"We are now only at the beginnings of a carry cycle and a
spike in volatility is therefore unlikely to be position
driven," said David Bloom, head of currency strategy at HSBC.
"The best way to play this fall in volatility is to buy the
high-yielding 'fragile five' currencies."
(Editing by Peter Graff)