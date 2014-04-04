April 4 Speculators raised their bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for
the first time in two months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $3.26
billion in the week ended April 1, from $1.24 billion the
previous week. Prior to the latest week, net longs on the
greenback have declined for seven straight weeks.
A round of fairly positive U.S. economic data has helped
bolster sentiment on the dollar and has kept the prospect of the
Federal Reserve's reduction of bond purchases intact.
Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the
dollar for 22 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October 2013.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 22,162 17,600
Short 110,800 86,487
Net -88,638 -68,887
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 101,849 106,914
Short 68,611 67,280
Net 33,238 39,634
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 75,969 66,751
Short 42,397 37,027
Net 33,572 29,724
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 24,800 25,037
Short 10,569 10,218
Net 14,231 14,819
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 27,549 40,441
Short 64,543 73,656
Net -36,994 -33,215
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 35,398 24,387
Short 40,278 44,914
Net -4,880 -20,527
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 49,893 22,769
Short 28,109 24,423
Net 21,784 -1,654
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
01Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 25,765 26,243
Short 7,285 8,030
Net 18,480 18,213
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)