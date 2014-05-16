May 16 Speculators turned bullish on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to the highest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.51 billion as of the week ended May 13, from short contracts totalling $2.03 billion the previous week. This week's long position came after 4 straight weeks of shorts. The most notable change in positioning was in the euro. Speculators turned net short the euro to 2,175 contracts, from longs of 32,551. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 17,471 20,381 Short 82,178 81,109 Net -64,707 -60,728 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 84,383 110,673 Short 86,558 78,122 Net -2,175 32,551 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 71,168 83,794 Short 39,413 43,148 Net 31,755 40,646 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 16,951 25,102 Short 10,145 11,918 Net 6,806 13,184 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 26,986 28,044 Short 53,023 59,644 Net -26,037 -31,600 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 13May2014 week Prior week Long 50,147 44,805 Short 33,020 36,168 Net 17,127 8,637 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)