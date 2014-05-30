May 30 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest since around mid-March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position was $7.44 billion in the week ended May 27, up from net longs of $4.67 billion the previous week. This was the third straight week that investors raised their long dollar positioning. Short-term investors increased short positioning on the euro to 16,633 contracts from 9,220 a week ago as the market braced for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank that could weaken Europe's common currency. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 16,999 18,681 Short 76,035 72,468 Net -59,036 -53,787 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 70,753 75,013 Short 87,386 84,233 Net -16,633 -9,220 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 78,438 80,009 Short 43,134 46,919 Net 35,304 33,090 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 11,559 17,387 Short 15,431 12,368 Net -3,872 5,019 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 32,581 26,500 Short 54,391 53,034 Net -21,810 -26,534 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 52,071 50,130 Short 36,223 30,668 Net 15,848 19,462 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 101,808 92,730 Short 18,507 15,464 Net 83,301 77,266 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 27May2014 week Prior week Long 22,034 22,486 Short 4,090 4,892 Net 17,944 17,594 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)