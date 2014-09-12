Sept 12 Speculators reduced long U.S. dollar
bets in the latest period, after lifting them to 15-month peaks
the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$31.63 billion in the week ended Sept. 9, from $35.88 billion
previously. Last week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar
were the largest since the week of June 4, 2013, Reuters data
show.
A weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for the
month of August has contributed to the decline in the market's
net long dollar position, although investors continues to have a
positive outlook on the greenback.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net shorts on the euro also slipped in the latest week to
157,505 contracts, after rising to a more than two-year high the
previous week. Short positions on the euro are expected to
remain sizable as investors grapple with the European Central
Bank's interest rate cut two weeks ago, which dragged the euro
below $1.30.
Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 100,673
contracts, after hitting an eight-month peak previously.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 17,280 15,485
Short 117,953 132,793
Net -100,673 -117,308
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 59,376 59,398
Short 216,881 220,821
Net -157,505 -161,423
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
9Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 81,330 67,538
Short 54,603 58,090
Net 26,727 9,448
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 9,856 9,166
Short 23,681 22,333
Net -13,825 -13,167
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 33,400 35,333
Short 21,770 26,142
Net 11,630 9,191
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 73,321 77,050
Short 32,092 28,003
Net 41,229 49,047
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 71,021 75,444
Short 32,503 36,280
Net 38,518 39,164
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
09Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 14,369 15,623
Short 4,847 5,451
Net 9,522 10,172
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)