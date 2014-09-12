Sept 12 Speculators reduced long U.S. dollar bets in the latest period, after lifting them to 15-month peaks the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.63 billion in the week ended Sept. 9, from $35.88 billion previously. Last week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar were the largest since the week of June 4, 2013, Reuters data show. A weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for the month of August has contributed to the decline in the market's net long dollar position, although investors continues to have a positive outlook on the greenback. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net shorts on the euro also slipped in the latest week to 157,505 contracts, after rising to a more than two-year high the previous week. Short positions on the euro are expected to remain sizable as investors grapple with the European Central Bank's interest rate cut two weeks ago, which dragged the euro below $1.30. Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 100,673 contracts, after hitting an eight-month peak previously. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 17,280 15,485 Short 117,953 132,793 Net -100,673 -117,308 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 59,376 59,398 Short 216,881 220,821 Net -157,505 -161,423 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 9Sep2014 week Prior week Long 81,330 67,538 Short 54,603 58,090 Net 26,727 9,448 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 9,856 9,166 Short 23,681 22,333 Net -13,825 -13,167 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 33,400 35,333 Short 21,770 26,142 Net 11,630 9,191 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 73,321 77,050 Short 32,092 28,003 Net 41,229 49,047 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 71,021 75,444 Short 32,503 36,280 Net 38,518 39,164 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 09Sep2014 week Prior week Long 14,369 15,623 Short 4,847 5,451 Net 9,522 10,172 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)