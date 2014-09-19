Sept 19 Speculators' bets favoring the U.S.
dollar were flat in the latest week, with buying of the
greenback slowing after hitting 15-month highs two weeks ago,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position edged slightly
lower to $31.42 billion in the week ended Sept. 16, from $31.63
billion the previous week.
Many market participants believed that the dollar rally,
which has seen the greenback's index post 10 straight weeks of
gains, was due for a pullback.
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto said there is a 10-year trendline coming up at 85 on the
dollar index, which is serving as solid resistance level.
In late trading, the dollar index was up 0.5 percent at
84.732.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net shorts on the euro further slipped in the latest week to
137,149 contracts in the latest week from 157,505 contracts
previously.
Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 83,182
contracts, from 100,673 contracts the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 37,617 17,280
Short 120,799 117,953
Net -83,182 -100,673
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 79,552 59,376
Short 216,701 216,881
Net -137,149 -157,505
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 55,617 81,330
Short 62,198 54,603
Net -6,581 26,727
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 12,889 9,856
Short 24,285 23,681
Net -11,396 -13,825
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 37,347 33,400
Short 29,803 21,770
Net 7,544 11,630
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 55,588 73,321
Short 33,448 32,092
Net 22,140 41,229
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 69,430 71,021
Short 47,384 32,503
Net 22,046 38,518
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
16Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 9,814 14,369
Short 8,694 4,847
Net 1,120 9,522
