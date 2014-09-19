Sept 19 Speculators' bets favoring the U.S. dollar were flat in the latest week, with buying of the greenback slowing after hitting 15-month highs two weeks ago, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position edged slightly lower to $31.42 billion in the week ended Sept. 16, from $31.63 billion the previous week. Many market participants believed that the dollar rally, which has seen the greenback's index post 10 straight weeks of gains, was due for a pullback. Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto said there is a 10-year trendline coming up at 85 on the dollar index, which is serving as solid resistance level. In late trading, the dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 84.732. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net shorts on the euro further slipped in the latest week to 137,149 contracts in the latest week from 157,505 contracts previously. Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 83,182 contracts, from 100,673 contracts the previous week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 37,617 17,280 Short 120,799 117,953 Net -83,182 -100,673 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 79,552 59,376 Short 216,701 216,881 Net -137,149 -157,505 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 55,617 81,330 Short 62,198 54,603 Net -6,581 26,727 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 12,889 9,856 Short 24,285 23,681 Net -11,396 -13,825 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 37,347 33,400 Short 29,803 21,770 Net 7,544 11,630 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 55,588 73,321 Short 33,448 32,092 Net 22,140 41,229 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 69,430 71,021 Short 47,384 32,503 Net 22,046 38,518 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 16Sep2014 week Prior week Long 9,814 14,369 Short 8,694 4,847 Net 1,120 9,522 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)