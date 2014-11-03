Nov 3 Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed last Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $42.39
billion in the week ended Oct. 28, from $41.20 billion the
previous week. It was the fourth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, reflecting broad
optimism for the greenback among short-term speculators.
Last week, the Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase
program and acknowledged the U.S. economy's growing strength.
That further bolstered the dollar's upbeat outlook. On the year,
the dollar index has risen nearly nine percent.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
165,707 contracts, from 159,371 the previous week. Net euro
short contracts last week were the largest since July 2012.
Fears about deflation in Europe have driven investors to sell
the euro, which has lost nine percent of its value against the
dollar so far this year.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 23,883 26,634
Short 91,282 98,372
Net -67,399 -71,738
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 59,054 60,188
Short 224,761 219,559
Net -165,707 -159,371
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 40,718 36,567
Short 46,965 41,052
Net -6,247 -4,485
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 6,887 7,643
Short 27,170 25,505
Net -20,283 -17,862
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 26,093 28,837
Short 47,498 50,371
Net -21,405 -21,534
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 17,446 13,951
Short 51,297 45,460
Net -33,851 -31,509
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 26,832 30,087
Short 53,675 51,211
Net -26,843 -21,124
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
28Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 8,506 8,526
Short 12,404 10,858
Net -3,898 -2,332
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)