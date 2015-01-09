Jan 9 Currency speculators increased their bets
in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest since
early December, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $44.23
billion in the week ended Jan. 6, from $41.71 billion the
previous week. That was the highest long dollar position since
Dec. 2.
Dollar longs also rose for a third straight week.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Investors have resumed buying the greenback after a pullback
the last two weeks of 2014. A solid jobs report for December
should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates
this year.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 33,160 28,836
Short 123,243 125,155
Net -90,083 -96,319
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 46,016 43,202
Short 207,056 195,421
Net -161,040 -152,219
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 39,156 35,072
Short 64,726 54,374
Net -25,570 -19,302
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 5,547 8,851
Short 29,718 25,396
Net -24,171 -16,545
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 31,275 32,726
Short 48,362 46,759
Net -17,087 -14,033
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 16,981 24,646
Short 65,633 65,343
Net -48,652 -40,697
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 18,667 15,878
Short 83,118 79,683
Net -64,451 -63,805
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
06Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 9,865 8,236
Short 10,772 10,082
Net -907 -1,846
