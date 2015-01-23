(Adds details on Swiss franc net shorts and table) NEW YORK, Jan 23 Speculators slightly trimmed bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and bolstered net shorts on the euro to their largest level in 2 -1/2 years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position inched lower to $46.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, from $46.96 billion the previous week. Despite the slight decline, net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion for a fourth straight week. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net euro shorts were 180,730 contracts, equivalent to $26.1 billion. That was the largest net short on the euro since June 2012. Investors had been selling the euro in the last few weeks as they positioned for the start of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing, which it finally announced on Thursday. The ECB plan called for the purchase of 60 billion euros in euro zone bond purchases. Another big mover were Swiss franc net shorts - slashed by more than half to 9,809 contracts or equivalent to $1.4 billion. That was the smallest net short since the week of Dec. 21. The decline in franc net shorts was a reaction to the Swiss National Bank's removal of the three-year old cap on the currency last week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $8.196 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 26,525 25,872 Short 104,411 120,497 Net -77,886 -94,625 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $26.091 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 52,047 50,858 Short 232,777 218,709 Net -180,730 -167,851 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.326 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 35,319 41,920 Short 81,027 79,060 Net -45,708 -37,140 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.401 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 8,226 4,922 Short 18,035 31,366 Net -9,809 -26,444 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.401 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 24,238 27,599 Short 53,318 48,778 Net -29,080 -21,179 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.805 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 9,828 14,778 Short 56,408 60,143 Net -46,580 -45,365 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.578 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 19,017 17,305 Short 65,280 71,600 Net -46,263 -54,295 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.139 billion 20Jan2015 week Prior week Long 10,941 8,396 Short 12,758 10,172 Net -1,817 -1,776 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)