(Adds details, table) Jan 30 Speculators reduced bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week and propelled net shorts on the euro to their highest level since June 2012, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $44.28 billion in the week ended Jan. 27, from $46.22 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second consecutive week. That said, it was the fifth straight week that net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, totaled 184,745, equivalent to $26.1 billion. That was the highest bet against the euro in 2-1/2 years. The European Central Bank announced last Thursday a quantitative easing program that called for monthly purchases of 60 billion euros in euro zone bonds. But investors had been shorting the euro in the run-up to the ECB announcement, resulting in a 9 percent drop in the currency over a two-month period. Net shorts in the Swiss franc, on the other hand, further contracted to 7,373 contracts, the smallest in 1-1/2 months. The decline in franc net shorts was a reaction to the Swiss National Bank's removal of the three-year old cap on the euro against the Swiss unit two weeks ago. This means that the SNB will no longer be able to hold massive inflows to the Swiss franc from investors who have come see the currency as a haven from geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.858 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 26,526 26,525 Short 91,184 104,411 Net -64,658 -77,886 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $26.091 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 50,489 52,047 Short 235,234 232,777 Net -184,745 -180,730 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.306 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 38,649 35,319 Short 83,989 81,027 Net -45,340 -45,708 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.021 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 8,841 8,226 Short 16,214 18,035 Net -7,373 -9,809 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.933 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 28,914 24,238 Short 52,877 53,318 Net -23,963 -29,080 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.882 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 16,079 9,828 Short 65,022 56,408 Net -48,943 -46,580 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.525 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 26,739 19,017 Short 71,312 65,280 Net -44,573 -46,263 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.139 billion 27Jan2015 week Prior week Long 11,908 10,941 Short 15,567 12,758 Net -3,659 -1,817