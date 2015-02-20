Feb 20 Speculators further reduced bets favoring
the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest level in
seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $42.04
billion in the week ended Feb. 17, from $44.51 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second straight
week.
Still, this was the eight straight week that dollar net
longs have hit at least $40 billion.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall,
notching 185,582 contracts, from 194,641 previously.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.77 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 31,269 25,884
Short 80,360 81,008
Net -49,091 -55,124
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$27.539 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 47,175 47,217
Short 232,757 241,858
Net -185,582 -194,641
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.68 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 42,999 36,798
Short 71,797 75,401
Net -28,798 -38,603
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.74 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 4,740 5,771
Short 10,784 11,257
Net -6,044 -5,486
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.648 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 19,998 21,176
Short 52,840 54,509
Net -32,842 -33,333
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.132 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 17,230 12,517
Short 71,061 65,699
Net -53,831 -53,182
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 28,873 25,691
Short 74,318 74,926
Net -45,445 -49,235
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.459 billion
17Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 10,021 9,272
Short 15,774 15,472
Net -5,753 -6,200
