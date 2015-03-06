March 6 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were little changed in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $40.85 billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three straight weeks of declines.

This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)