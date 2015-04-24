RPT-GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea vote eyed
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
NEW YORK, April 24 Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to their lowest since September, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $37.87 billion in the week ended April 21, from $39.68 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fourth straight week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
