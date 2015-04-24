(Adds table, details from latest data) NEW YORK, April 24 Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to their lowest since September, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $37.87 billion in the week ended April 21 from $39.68 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fourth straight week. A recent string of disappointing U.S. economic data has supported the view that the pace of interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought. This has taken the steam out of the dollar rally. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a third straight week after extremely oversold positions. The single currency hit a near two-week high against the greenback on Friday. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $1.509 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 51,520 54,783 Short 65,968 77,853 Net -14,448 -23,070 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $28.797 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 46,821 45,264 Short 261,466 257,611 Net -214,645 -212,347 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.731 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 34,830 33,993 Short 64,111 70,038 Net -29,281 -36,045 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.044 billion net dollar short 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 11,105 12,240 Short 10,770 12,070 Net 335 170 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.203 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 33,343 23,020 Short 60,394 53,598 Net -27,051 -30,578 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.671 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 55,570 55,077 Short 90,233 97,510 Net -34,663 -42,433 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.443 billion net dollar long 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 50,343 63,521 Short 64,018 55,160 Net -13,675 8,361 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.651 billion net dollar short 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 18,473 17,081 Short 9,985 11,078 Net 8,488 6,003 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)