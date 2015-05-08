(Adds table, details)
May 8 Speculators further reduced positive bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency's
net long position to the lowest since mid-September, according
to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.25
billion in the week ended May 5, from $34.75 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a sixth
straight week.
It was also the fourth straight week that longs on the
dollar came in below $40 billion.
The dollar has been hurt by a slew of soft U.S. economic
data such as the weaker-than-forecast first-quarter U.S. growth
figures released last week, as well as a generally dovish
statement from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed acknowledged the soft patches in the U.S. economy
last week in its statement after a monetary policy meeting,
making it more likely that it will not be ready to raise rates
until at least September.
The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four
years in April, losing nearly 4 percent.
To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a fifth
straight week, totaling 190,127 contracts from 197,766
previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was
helped by the dollar's woes and easing concerns about deflation
in the euro zone.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound
, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 41,852 48,721
Short 73,035 54,214
Net -31,183 -5,493
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 50,116 50,734
Short 240,243 248,500
Net -190,127 -197,766
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 34,304 33,239
Short 59,062 67,367
Net -24,758 -34,128
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 14,174 11,144
Short 8,843 9,809
Net 5,331 1,335
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 30,028 33,858
Short 40,108 54,767
Net -10,080 -20,909
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 59,033 53,753
Short 58,407 81,158
Net 626 -27,405
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 24,046 38,003
Short 74,162 61,394
Net -50,116 -23,391
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
05May2015 week Prior week
Long 19,585 18,281
Short 10,521 8,101
Net 9,064 10,180
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Alan Crosby)