(Adds details, tables) May 15 Speculators further pared back positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency's net long position to the lowest in nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $29.11 billion in the week ended May 12, from $32.25 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a seventh straight week. It was also the fifth straight week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. The dollar has been weakened by a slew of soft U.S. economic data. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a sixth straight week, totaling 178,976 contracts, down from 190,127 previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was helped by the dollar's woes and easing concerns about deflation in the euro zone. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen JPY=, euro EUR=, British pound GBP=, Swiss franc CHF= and Canadian CAD= and Australian dollars AUD=. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 37,848 41,852 Short 61,441 73,035 Net -23,593 -31,183 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 43,333 50,116 Short 222,309 240,243 Net -178,976 -190,127 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 37,511 34,304 Short 68,280 59,062 Net -30,769 -24,758 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 14,778 14,174 Short 4,228 8,843 Net 10,550 5,331 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 29,133 30,028 Short 33,115 40,108 Net -3,982 -10,080 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 59,435 59,033 Short 54,948 58,407 Net 4,487 626 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 34,027 24,046 Short 61,066 74,162 Net -27,039 -50,116 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 14,268 19,585 Short 12,498 10,521 Net 1,770 9,064 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft and Alan Crosby)