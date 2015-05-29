(Adds table, details) May 29 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.94 billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, rose after declining seven straight weeks, totaling 171,740 contracts. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 50,210 63,398 Short 112,434 85,403 Net -62,224 -22,005 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 44,221 38,758 Short 215,961 207,097 Net -171,740 -168,339 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 34,696 41,132 Short 60,235 64,494 Net -25,539 -23,362 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 11,202 12,114 Short 2,872 2,709 Net 8,330 9,405 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 30,695 25,184 Short 23,362 20,836 Net 7,333 4,348 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 65,245 65,130 Short 58,823 57,807 Net 6,422 7,323 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 23,943 23,706 Short 56,459 55,037 Net -32,516 -31,331 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 10,426 11,192 Short 15,513 13,423 Net -5,087 -2,231 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)