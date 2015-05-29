(Adds table, details)
May 29 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.94
billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the
previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net
dollar longs came in below $30 billion.
To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, rose after
declining seven straight weeks, totaling 171,740 contracts.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,210 63,398
Short 112,434 85,403
Net -62,224 -22,005
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 44,221 38,758
Short 215,961 207,097
Net -171,740 -168,339
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 34,696 41,132
Short 60,235 64,494
Net -25,539 -23,362
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,202 12,114
Short 2,872 2,709
Net 8,330 9,405
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 30,695 25,184
Short 23,362 20,836
Net 7,333 4,348
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 65,245 65,130
Short 58,823 57,807
Net 6,422 7,323
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 23,943 23,706
Short 56,459 55,037
Net -32,516 -31,331
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 10,426 11,192
Short 15,513 13,423
Net -5,087 -2,231
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard
Chang and James Dalgleish)