July 6 Speculators trimmed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $25.11 billion in the week ended June 30, from $26.07 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)