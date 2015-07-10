July 10 Speculators raised bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.76
billion in the week ended July 7, from $25.11 billion the
previous week. This was the fourth straight week net dollar
longs came in under $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net dollar longs increased as the value of greenback for the
month of July started to stabilize. So far this year, the dollar
has risen about 0.5 percent.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to
99,266 contracts in the latest week, from 100,035 contracts the
previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 46,070 45,479
Short 109,699 124,301
Net -63,629 -78,822
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 66,161 65,554
Short 165,427 165,589
Net -99,266 -100,035
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 39,583 53,656
Short 62,556 66,415
Net -22,973 -12,759
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 9,225 9,559
Short 3,104 2,704
Net 6,121 6,855
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 35,928 23,105
Short 68,196 46,555
Net -32,268 -23,450
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$1.653 billion
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 55,071 54,909
Short 77,268 66,940
Net -22,197 -12,031
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$2.294 billion
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 24,067 36,051
Short 96,482 74,810
Net -72,415 -38,759
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$1.22 billion
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 14,679 16,949
Short 33,027 33,015
Net -18,348 -16,066
