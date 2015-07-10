July 10 Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.76 billion in the week ended July 7, from $25.11 billion the previous week. This was the fourth straight week net dollar longs came in under $30 billion. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net dollar longs increased as the value of greenback for the month of July started to stabilize. So far this year, the dollar has risen about 0.5 percent. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to 99,266 contracts in the latest week, from 100,035 contracts the previous week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 46,070 45,479 Short 109,699 124,301 Net -63,629 -78,822 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 66,161 65,554 Short 165,427 165,589 Net -99,266 -100,035 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 39,583 53,656 Short 62,556 66,415 Net -22,973 -12,759 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 9,225 9,559 Short 3,104 2,704 Net 6,121 6,855 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 35,928 23,105 Short 68,196 46,555 Net -32,268 -23,450 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.653 billion 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 55,071 54,909 Short 77,268 66,940 Net -22,197 -12,031 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $2.294 billion 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 24,067 36,051 Short 96,482 74,810 Net -72,415 -38,759 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.22 billion 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 14,679 16,949 Short 33,027 33,015 Net -18,348 -16,066 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)