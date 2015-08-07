(Adds details on other FX contracts, table)
Aug 7 Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar to their highest since early June, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.77
billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the
previous week. This was the first time in eight weeks that net
U.S. dollar longs came in above $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The dollar has been supported in the last few weeks by
rhetoric from some Federal Reserve officials that the U.S.
economy was inching closer to its first interest rate increase
in nine years.
This was again bolstered by the Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report which showed a solid increase of 215,000 jobs in
July, putting the Fed on track for a rate hike in September.
Over the last seven weeks, the dollar index has risen 4.8
percent.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 113,394 this
week, from 104,008 previously.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 49,906 46,270
Short 129,622 109,808
Net -79,716 -63,538
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 70,620 67,842
Short 184,014 171,850
Net -113,394 -104,008
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,748 43,795
Short 52,305 53,583
Net -6,557 -9,788
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,364 9,761
Short 12,830 9,637
Net -1,466 124
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 33,993 35,195
Short 98,173 91,262
Net -64,180 -56,067
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 49,401 46,555
Short 98,813 97,214
Net -49,412 -50,659
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 22,590 21,846
Short 104,638 110,689
Net -82,048 -88,843
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 14,391 13,550
Short 26,290 26,315
Net -11,899 -12,765
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)