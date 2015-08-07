(Adds details on other FX contracts, table) Aug 7 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since early June, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.77 billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the previous week. This was the first time in eight weeks that net U.S. dollar longs came in above $30 billion. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar has been supported in the last few weeks by rhetoric from some Federal Reserve officials that the U.S. economy was inching closer to its first interest rate increase in nine years. This was again bolstered by the Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report which showed a solid increase of 215,000 jobs in July, putting the Fed on track for a rate hike in September. Over the last seven weeks, the dollar index has risen 4.8 percent. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 113,394 this week, from 104,008 previously. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 49,906 46,270 Short 129,622 109,808 Net -79,716 -63,538 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 70,620 67,842 Short 184,014 171,850 Net -113,394 -104,008 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 45,748 43,795 Short 52,305 53,583 Net -6,557 -9,788 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 11,364 9,761 Short 12,830 9,637 Net -1,466 124 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 33,993 35,195 Short 98,173 91,262 Net -64,180 -56,067 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 49,401 46,555 Short 98,813 97,214 Net -49,412 -50,659 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 22,590 21,846 Short 104,638 110,689 Net -82,048 -88,843 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 14,391 13,550 Short 26,290 26,315 Net -11,899 -12,765 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)