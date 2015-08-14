(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, euro, and yen contracts)
Aug 14 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar to their highest since the third week of April,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.19
billion in the week ended Aug. 11, from $32.77 billion in the
previous week. Net dollar longs rose for a sixth straight week,
reflecting expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, at least
over the next 12 months.
This was also the second consecutive week net U.S. dollar
longs came in above $30 billion. Optimism on the dollar and U.S.
interest rates have boosted the dollar index so far this year,
gaining nearly 7 percent in 2015.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 115,210
contracts this week from 113,394 the previous week.
Japanese yen net short contracts also grew to 105,226, the
largest since early June.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,768 49,906
Short 150,994 129,622
Net -105,226 -79,716
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 67,373 70,620
Short 182,583 184,014
Net -115,210 -113,394
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 41,751 45,748
Short 52,122 52,305
Net -10,371 -6,557
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 9,668 11,364
Short 16,680 12,830
Net -7,012 -1,466
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,546 33,993
Short 95,951 98,173
Net -67,405 -64,180
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,017 49,401
Short 99,287 98,813
Net -51,270 -49,412
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 18,163 22,590
Short 88,732 104,638
Net -70,569 -82,048
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 13,931 14,391
Short 24,503 26,290
Net -10,572 -11,899
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Rigby)