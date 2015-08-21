Aug 21 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.26 billion in the week ended Aug. 18, from $37.19 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)