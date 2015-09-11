NEW YORK, Sept 11 Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.07 billion in the week ended Sept. 8, from $21.61 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)