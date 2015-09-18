MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 8
DUBAI, May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 18 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.97 billion in the week ended Sept. 15, from $22.07 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DUBAI, May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 7 Francis Ford Coppola, director of classic films such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has sent a letter to the top U.S. telecommunications regulator to urge support for "net neutrality," which prevents internet companies from blocking, throttling or giving "fast lanes" to particular websites.