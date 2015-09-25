UPDATE 3-South Koreans vote for new leader, look set for record turnout
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Updates with voter turnout rate, spokesman for front-runner Moon, paragraphs 1, 5, 10-11)
Sept 25 Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.48 billion in the week ended Sept. 22, from $20.97 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Updates with voter turnout rate, spokesman for front-runner Moon, paragraphs 1, 5, 10-11)
* STRATEGIC PARTNER ALLERGAN COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN BOTH ABICIPAR PEGOL NAMD PHASE 3 STUDIES