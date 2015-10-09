(Adds details on U.S. dollar contracts, paragraphs 2-6, and table) Oct 9 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $20.89 billion in the week ended Oct. 26, from $21.73 billion the week before. This was the third time in four weeks U.S. dollar longs came in under $21 billion. The speculative community has been long the dollar since May last year. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. For the month of October, the dollar index so far was down 1.5 percent, although year to date, the greenback was up 5.1 percent. Currencies have been trading in narrow ranges amid uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in about nine years. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 39,050 39,753 Short 56,649 61,805 Net -17,599 -22,052 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 65,410 61,932 Short 154,220 149,592 Net -88,810 -87,660 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 47,700 49,815 Short 52,233 51,862 Net -4,533 -2,047 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 12,406 13,266 Short 16,376 15,981 Net -3,970 -2,715 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 29,276 36,211 Short 64,286 78,446 Net -35,010 -42,235 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 41,592 44,560 Short 82,431 93,425 Net -40,839 -48,865 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 50,942 31,276 Short 56,185 75,727 Net -5,243 -44,451 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 18,357 20,995 Short 19,328 24,057 Net -971 -3,062 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)