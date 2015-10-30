Oct 30 Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to a
one-month high, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.6
billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32 billion the week
before. That was the largest net long position since late
September, after declining three straight weeks.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)