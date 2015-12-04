BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says CEO Kathryn Bufano has resigned
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization
Dec 4 Speculators slightly pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $43.47 billion in the week ended Dec. 1, from $44.05 billion the previous week. It was the third straight week that the net long position on the greenback was at more than $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results