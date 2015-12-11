(Adds table, details on dollar and euro contracts)
Dec 11 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$41.22 billion in the week ended Dec. 8, from $43.47 billion the
previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long position
on the dollar for a second straight week.
The U.S. dollar index has risen more than 8.0 percent so far
in 2015, boosted all year by expectations that the Federal
Reserve would be the first major central bank to raise interest
rates this year.
In fact, markets have fully priced in a lift-off next week,
and the only issue being debated is the number of rate increases
over the next few years.
In other contracts, speculators cut their short position on
the euro, with 172,331 contracts, from 182,845.
The decline was expected especially in the wake of the
European Central Bank's stimulus package announced last week
that came in below market expectations. The ECB decision had
resulted in a big jump in the euro, rising as much as 3.0
percent, on the day of the announcement last Thursday.
On the year though, the euro was down more than 9.0 percent
against the dollar. Many in the market had predicted that the
euro will slide to parity against the dollar because of the
divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the ECB.
However, parity between the euro and the dollar has yet to
happen.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$6.921 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 26,400 31,228
Short 94,450 106,129
Net -68,050 -74,901
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$23.465 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 80,378 78,782
Short 252,709 261,627
Net -172,331 -182,845
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2.242 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 41,633 38,403
Short 65,535 66,661
Net -23,902 -28,258
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$3.219 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,538 18,313
Short 37,078 43,102
Net -25,540 -24,789
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.955 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,776 38,349
Short 88,914 77,329
Net -40,138 -38,980
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$2.422 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,696 48,063
Short 81,275 94,711
Net -33,579 -46,648
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.716 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,226 48,974
Short 69,607 74,439
Net -24,381 -25,465
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.59 billion
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 24,452 22,881
Short 15,571 18,124
Net 8,881 4,757
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)