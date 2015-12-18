Dec 18 Speculators further slashed bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to
their lowest since early November, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$30.39 billion in the week ended Dec. 15, from $41.22 billion
the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long
position on the dollar for a third straight week.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)