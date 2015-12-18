Dec 18 Speculators further slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest since early November, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $30.39 billion in the week ended Dec. 15, from $41.22 billion the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long position on the dollar for a third straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)