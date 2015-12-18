(Adds table, details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts)
Dec 18 Speculators further slashed bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to
their lowest since early November, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$30.39 billion in the week ended Dec. 15, from $41.22 billion
the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long
position on the dollar for a third straight week.
It was the first time in five weeks that net long dollars
came in under $40 billion.
Investors had reduced their net long dollar positioning
ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting last
Wednesday, in which the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis
points for the first time in nine years.
Some had pared back their net long dollars before the
meeting due to the uncertainty about the number of U.S. interest
rate increases. The Fed had said on Wednesday that it would be a
gradual path to tightening, which in a way diminishes the allure
of the greenback.
On the year so far, the dollar had risen 9.3 percent, rising
for a third consecutive year.
In other contracts, speculators trimmed bearish bets on the
euro, as net shorts were reduced to their lowest in about four
weeks. This week's net short euro contracts were 159,961,
compared with 172,331 contracts the week before.
Net short euro contracts have been steadily declining
especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's
announcement two weeks ago of a stimulus package announced that
were below market expectations.
On the year so far, the euro was down 10.2 percent against
the dollar.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 37,301 26,400
Short 63,881 94,450
Net -26,580 -68,050
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 71,295 80,378
Short 231,256 252,709
Net -159,961 -172,331
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 39,121 41,633
Short 56,041 65,535
Net -16,920 -23,902
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 29,710 11,538
Short 27,759 37,078
Net 1,951 -25,540
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 44,262 48,776
Short 95,271 88,914
Net -51,009 -40,138
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 61,956 47,696
Short 72,408 81,275
Net -10,452 -33,579
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 34,779 45,226
Short 95,151 69,607
Net -60,372 -24,381
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 16,346 24,452
Short 15,227 15,571
Net 1,119 8,881
