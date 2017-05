Jan 4 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling under $40 billion for a third straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.8 billion in the week ended Dec. 29, from $32.8 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)