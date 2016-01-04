(Adds table, details)
Jan 4 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling under $40
billion for a third straight week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.8
billion in the week ended Dec. 29, from $32.8 billion in the
previous week.
Net long positioning on the dollar has tumbled about 28
percent since hitting $44 billion in late November.
Uncertainty about the number of upcoming U.S. interest rate
increases has diminished the dollar's allure. The Federal
Reserve raised rates two weeks ago but said it would follow a
gradual path to tightening.
Last year, however, the dollar index rose 9.3
percent, rising for a third consecutive year.
In other currencies, short positioning on the yen has
continued to decline, with net shorts now at their lowest since
October. Net shorts on the yen totaled 17,226 contracts last
week.
The yen ended 2015 on a positive note, rising 0.5 percent on
the year despite Japan being in the midst of a quantitative
easing program.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,008 37,677
Short 62,234 68,044
Net -17,226 -30,367
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 66,973 70,509
Short 227,523 231,556
Net -160,550 -161,047
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 40,476 42,075
Short 71,498 68,736
Net -31,022 -26,661
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 26,836 27,646
Short 23,272 24,894
Net 3,564 2,752
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 47,598 43,455
Short 108,385 99,482
Net -60,787 -56,027
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,766 49,122
Short 62,311 69,976
Net -17,545 -20,854
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 30,566 28,736
Short 87,953 85,455
Net -57,387 -56,719
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 14,971 14,946
Short 15,117 15,167
Net -146 -221
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and James Dalgleish)