March 21 Speculators piled on bullish bets in the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks as net longs recovered to their highest since February after hitting their lowest in more than four months the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $19.91 billion in the week ended March 18, from $10.56 billion the previous week. That was the most net long on the dollar since the week of Feb. 4. Investors put money into the dollar this week after the United States and the European Union imposed only personal sanctions on a small number of Russian and Crimean officials after a vote last Sunday when Crimea overwhelmingly voted to secede from Ukraine. The greenback also enjoyed a boosted later this week after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank might consider raising short-term rates sooner than some traders had thought. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.81 percent this week for its largest weekly gain since late January. Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the dollar for 20 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were short the greenback was in late October 2013. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7,530,442,713 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 24,144 15,726 Short 85,243 115,082 Net -61,099 -99,356 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $9,229,045,038 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 117,819 110,103 Short 64,828 73,718 Net 52,991 36,385 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2,648,083,200 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 64,141 64,553 Short 38,605 42,554 Net 25,536 21,999 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2,164,623,668 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 25,311 23,097 Short 10,195 14,140 Net 15,116 8,957 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -$6,269,534,758 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 27,751 25,180 Short 97,556 77,371 Net -69,805 -52,191 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -$2,232,738,010. 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 21,577 8,627 Short 46,040 49,477 Net -24,463 -40,850 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -$48,281,630 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 19,320 12,739 Short 20,590 20,986 Net -1,270 -8,247 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1,348,758,130 18Mar2014 week Prior week Long 24,645 21,155 Short 8,894 6,706 Net 15,751 14,449 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)