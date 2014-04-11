NEW YORK, April 11 Speculators pared bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $3.09
billion in the week ended April 8, from longs of $3.26 billion
the previous week.
The most notable change in CFTC positioning was the increase
in long contracts on sterling to 46,477. Euro longs declined as
well, with sentiment deteriorating a bit as the European Central
Bank said it could undertake more monetary easing.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 13,340 22,162
Short 100,802 110,800
Net -87,462 -88,638
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 92,635 101,849
Short 69,335 68,611
Net 23,300 33,238
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 91,642 75,969
Short 45,165 42,397
Net 46,477 33,572
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 19,275 24,800
Short 7,940 10,569
Net 11,335 14,231
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 28,704 27,549
Short 63,011 64,543
Net -34,307 -36,994
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 37,630 35,398
Short 34,320 40,278
Net 3,310 -4,880
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 70,371 49,893
Short 13,870 28,109
Net 56,501 21,784
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
08Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 26,521 25,765
Short 6,755 7,285
Net 19,766 18,480
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)