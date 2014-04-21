April 21 Speculators turned bearish on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week for the first time since late October,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.17
billion in the week ended April 15, from a net long position
of$3.09 billion the previous week. That was the first short
position in nearly six months.
"This is an important shift and highlights that even though
most expect many currencies to weaken against the U.S. dollar
before year-end, it is too early to position for dollar
strength," said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist, at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
"For now the trend in the Australian dollar, euro, sterling,
Swiss franc, and gold are bullish...which warns of further
potential upside in these currencies."
One of the most notable changes in CFTC positioning was the
decline in short contracts on the yen to 68,716 from net shorts
of 87,462.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position
is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 14,351 13,340
Short 83,067 100,802
Net -68,716 -87,462
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros0
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 106,252 92,635
Short 78,564 69,335
Net 27,688 23,300
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 87,472 91,642
Short 36,874 45,165
Net 50,598 46,477
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 23,905 19,275
Short 9,839 7,940
Net 14,066 11,335
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 28,288 28,704
Short 63,714 63,011
Net -35,426 -34,307
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 40,463 37,630
Short 32,366 34,320
Net 8,097 3,310
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 71,038 70,371
Short 16,801 13,870
Net 54,237 56,501
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
15Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 26,671 26,521
Short 6,824 6,755
Net 19,847 19,766
