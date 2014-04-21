April 21 Speculators turned bearish on the U.S. dollar in the latest week for the first time since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.17 billion in the week ended April 15, from a net long position of$3.09 billion the previous week. That was the first short position in nearly six months. "This is an important shift and highlights that even though most expect many currencies to weaken against the U.S. dollar before year-end, it is too early to position for dollar strength," said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto. "For now the trend in the Australian dollar, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, and gold are bullish...which warns of further potential upside in these currencies." One of the most notable changes in CFTC positioning was the decline in short contracts on the yen to 68,716 from net shorts of 87,462. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 14,351 13,340 Short 83,067 100,802 Net -68,716 -87,462 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros0 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 106,252 92,635 Short 78,564 69,335 Net 27,688 23,300 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 87,472 91,642 Short 36,874 45,165 Net 50,598 46,477 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 23,905 19,275 Short 9,839 7,940 Net 14,066 11,335 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 28,288 28,704 Short 63,714 63,011 Net -35,426 -34,307 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 40,463 37,630 Short 32,366 34,320 Net 8,097 3,310 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 71,038 70,371 Short 16,801 13,870 Net 54,237 56,501 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 15Apr2014 week Prior week Long 26,671 26,521 Short 6,824 6,755 Net 19,847 19,766 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)