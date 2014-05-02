May 2 Speculators reduced bets against the U.S.
dollar by more than half in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position was about $686
million in the week ended April 29, down from $1.58 billion the
previous week.
The most notable change in positioning was in the Canadian
and Australian dollars, as Canadian dollar short positions fell
to 30,295 contracts from 35,455 the previous week.
Australian dollar longs, meanwhile, declined to 10,706 from
16,370 contracts previously.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 13,846 16,564
Short 84,198 83,807
Net -70,352 -67,243
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 102,285 101,204
Short 76,551 75,430
Net 25,734 25,774
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 85,913 89,692
Short 41,679 41,892
Net 44,234 47,800
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 21,960 21,732
Short 8,257 7,709
Net 13,703 14,023
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 30,093 27,529
Short 60,388 62,984
Net -30,295 -35,455
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 50,019 49,540
Short 39,313 33,170
Net 10,706 16,370
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 68,073 68,329
Short 18,455 14,818
Net 49,618 53,511
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars):
April 29, 2014 Prior week
week
Long 22,979 26,056
Short 4,499 5,881
Net 18,480 20,175
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)