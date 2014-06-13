June 13 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in nearly four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $15.95 billion in the week ended June 10, from $11.39 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest since the week of February 18. Speculators have been net long dollars for a fifth straight week, data show. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Short-term investors increased short bets on the euro to 57,185 contracts, from last week's 33,025 contracts after the European Central Bank announced stimulus measures last Thursday to lift a sluggish euro zone economy. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 11,893 12,578 Short 94,055 86,796 Net -82,162 -74,218 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 43,739 57,109 Short 100,924 90,134 Net -57,185 -33,025 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 85,202 79,476 Short 49,360 44,502 Net 35,842 34,974 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 9,615 11,907 Short 12,645 13,919 Net -3,030 -2,012 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 30,303 32,519 Short 54,411 55,250 Net -24,108 -22,731 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 62,141 56,811 Short 33,894 35,284 Net 28,247 21,527 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 106,566 105,666 Short 16,363 19,650 Net 90,203 86,016 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 10Jun2014 week Prior week Long 20,401 22,400 Short 3,546 4,869 Net 16,855 17,531 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)