June 13 Speculators increased bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in nearly
four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $15.95
billion in the week ended June 10, from $11.39 billion the
previous week.
This week's long dollar position was the highest since the
week of February 18. Speculators have been net long dollars for
a fifth straight week, data show.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
Short-term investors increased short bets on the euro to
57,185 contracts, from last week's 33,025 contracts after the
European Central Bank announced stimulus measures last Thursday
to lift a sluggish euro zone economy.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 11,893 12,578
Short 94,055 86,796
Net -82,162 -74,218
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 43,739 57,109
Short 100,924 90,134
Net -57,185 -33,025
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 85,202 79,476
Short 49,360 44,502
Net 35,842 34,974
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 9,615 11,907
Short 12,645 13,919
Net -3,030 -2,012
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 30,303 32,519
Short 54,411 55,250
Net -24,108 -22,731
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 62,141 56,811
Short 33,894 35,284
Net 28,247 21,527
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 106,566 105,666
Short 16,363 19,650
Net 90,203 86,016
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
10Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 20,401 22,400
Short 3,546 4,869
Net 16,855 17,531
