June 20 Speculators reduced bets favoring the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$12.19 billion in the week ended June 17, from longs of $15.95
billion the previous week. This was the first dip in net long
dollar position after increasing the last five weeks.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The week also saw an increase in the euro's net short
position to 61,835 contracts, from 57,185 contracts the previous
week, with sentiment still reeling from the European Central
Bank's announcement of stimulus measures two weeks ago to lift a
sluggish euro zone economy.
Short-term investors also raised long positions on the pound
to 52,596 contracts from 35,842 previously. The Bank of England
is expected to be one of the first central banks in the
developed world to raise interest rates.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 17,832 11,893
Short 85,870 94,055
Net -68,038 -82,162
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 51,405 43,739
Short 113,240 100,924
Net -61,835 -57,185
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 100,434 85,202
Short 47,838 49,360
Net 52,596 35,842
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 15,296 9,615
Short 11,776 12,645
Net 3,520 -3,030
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 34,582 30,303
Short 56,115 54,411
Net -21,533 -24,108
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 61,078 62,141
Short 34,049 33,894
Net 27,029 28,247
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 91,227 106,566
Short 22,152 16,363
Net 69,075 90,203
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
17Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 21,671 20,401
Short 17,938 3,546
Net 3,733 16,855
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)