June 20 Speculators reduced bets favoring the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $12.19 billion in the week ended June 17, from longs of $15.95 billion the previous week. This was the first dip in net long dollar position after increasing the last five weeks. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The week also saw an increase in the euro's net short position to 61,835 contracts, from 57,185 contracts the previous week, with sentiment still reeling from the European Central Bank's announcement of stimulus measures two weeks ago to lift a sluggish euro zone economy. Short-term investors also raised long positions on the pound to 52,596 contracts from 35,842 previously. The Bank of England is expected to be one of the first central banks in the developed world to raise interest rates. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 17,832 11,893 Short 85,870 94,055 Net -68,038 -82,162 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 51,405 43,739 Short 113,240 100,924 Net -61,835 -57,185 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 100,434 85,202 Short 47,838 49,360 Net 52,596 35,842 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 15,296 9,615 Short 11,776 12,645 Net 3,520 -3,030 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 34,582 30,303 Short 56,115 54,411 Net -21,533 -24,108 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 61,078 62,141 Short 34,049 33,894 Net 27,029 28,247 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 91,227 106,566 Short 22,152 16,363 Net 69,075 90,203 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 17Jun2014 week Prior week Long 21,671 20,401 Short 17,938 3,546 Net 3,733 16,855 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)