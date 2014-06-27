June 27 Speculators further pared bets favoring
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$11.34 billion in the week ended June 24, from longs of $12.19
billion the previous week. Net U.S. dollar longs have declined
for a second straight week.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The week also saw a decline in the euro's net short position
to 57,503 contracts from 61,835 the previous week. That
coincides with the euro still trading north of $1.35 versus the
dollar despite the European Central Bank's announcement of
stimulus measures a few weeks ago to lift a sluggish euro zone
economy. Late on Friday, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.3647.
Short-term investors also reduced long positions on the
pound, to 49,751 contracts from 52,596. This was just a position
adjustment after longs got to extreme levels. Sentiment on the
pound remained upbeat as the Bank of England is expected to be
one of the first central banks in the developed world to raise
interest rates.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 10,325 17,832
Short 81,548 85,870
Net -71,223 -68,038
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 55,062 51,405
Short 112,565 113,240
Net -57,503 -61,835
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 98,098 100,434
Short 48,347 47,838
Net 49,751 52,596
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 9,069 15,296
Short 14,441 11,776
Net -5,372 3,520
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 40,595 34,582
Short 45,915 56,115
Net -5,320 -21,533
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 65,612 61,078
Short 32,149 34,049
Net 33,463 27,029
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 84,943 91,227
Short 15,974 22,152
Net 68,969 69,075
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
24Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 24,855 21,671
Short 18,703 17,938
Net 6,152 3,733
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)