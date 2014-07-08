July 8 Currency speculators further reduced
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
their lowest in more than a month, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.65
billion in the week ended July 1, from $11.34 billion the
previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long dollar
position for a third straight week, to their lowest since the
week of May 27, according to Reuters data.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The week also saw a further build-up in euro short positions
to 60,776 contracts from 57,503 previously. Investors grew
cautious about a strong euro that could fuel discomfort among
European monetary officials trying to boost the region's export
sector.
Speculators also raised their longs on sterling to 56,412
contracts last week from 49,751. That was the largest net long
on the pound in 6-1/2 years. The Bank of England is still
expected to be one of the first major central banks to raise
interest rates.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 18,739 10,325
Short 77,425 81,548
Net -58,686 -71,223
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 52,665 55,062
Short 113,441 112,565
Net -60,776 -57,503
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 99,929 98,098
Short 43,517 48,347
Net 56,412 49,751
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 9,731 9,069
Short 16,991 14,441
Net -7,260 -5,372
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 44,755 40,595
Short 42,060 45,915
Net 2,695 -5,320
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 76,598 65,612
Short 37,719 32,149
Net 38,879 33,463
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 85,387 84,943
Short 15,825 15,974
Net 69,562 68,969
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
01Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 26,563 24,855
Short 17,578 18,703
Net 8,985 6,152
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)