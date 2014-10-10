Oct 10 Speculators again bolstered their bullish
bets on the dollar in the latest week to their biggest since
late May last year, encouraged by the U.S. economy's steady run
of solid economic reports, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $40.91
billion in the week ended Oct. 7, from $37.36 billion the
previous week. This was the eighth straight week that net longs
in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in
nine years. The index was up 7.3 percent so far in 2014, rising
a record 12 straight weeks.
The dollar, however, faltered, a bit this week with a loss
of 0.9 percent. That's the greenback's first weekly loss in 13
weeks. Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting
released earlier this week showed a less hawkish stance than
expected. That has prompted investors to push out the timing of
the Fed's rate increase to the fourth quarter of next year from
mid-year.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Bearishness on the euro translated to a massive 146,212 net
short contracts in the latest week, from 137,525 shorts
previously. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor
economic data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the
euro.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 24,837 29,910
Short 137,388 150,788
Net -112,551 -120,878
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 61,467 67,030
Short 207,679 204,555
Net -146,212 -137,525
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 46,503 54,243
Short 47,578 50,654
Net -1,075 3,589
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 15,509 11,998
Short 27,928 24,555
Net -12,419 -12,557
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 39,174 33,014
Short 46,626 37,580
Net -7,452 -4,566
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 31,601 43,193
Short 58,087 45,210
Net -26,486 -2,017
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 43,781 48,864
Short 51,364 56,178
Net -7,583 -7,314
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
07Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 10,052 10,092
Short 10,152 10,028
Net -100 64
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)