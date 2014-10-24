Oct 24 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
dollar in the latest week after some weak U.S. economic data
that further pushed out expectations for any Federal Reserve
interest rate increase, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$41.20 billion in the week ended Oct. 21, from $43.04 billion
the previous week. This was the first decline in U.S. dollar
longs in five weeks. But it was the 10th straight week that U.S.
dollar longs have touched at least $30 billion.
Last week's poor U.S. retail sales and producer prices
fueled a global market meltdown that knocked the dollar down by
1 percent on a weekly basis. The greenback, however, recovered
this week, gaining 0.7 percent, and was on pace for a
yearly gain of 7 percent, its best since 2005.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
159,371 contracts from 155,342 the previous week. Net euro short
contracts were the largest since Sept. 2. Fears of another
recession in Europe, with weak economic data in Germany, have
prompted investors to shun the euro.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 26,634 22,839
Short 98,372 123,986
Net -71,738 -101,147
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 60,188 60,158
Short 219,559 215,500
Net -159,371 -155,342
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 36,567 43,116
Short 41,052 45,953
Net -4,485 -2,837
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 7,643 11,113
Short 25,505 28,666
Net -17,862 -17,553
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 28,837 35,688
Short 50,371 51,855
Net -21,534 -16,167
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 13,951 14,367
Short 45,460 44,638
Net -31,509 -30,271
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 30,087 39,798
Short 51,211 45,561
Net -21,124 -5,763
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
21Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 8,526 9,171
Short 10,858 11,555
Net -2,332 -2,384
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)