Oct 24 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week after some weak U.S. economic data that further pushed out expectations for any Federal Reserve interest rate increase, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $41.20 billion in the week ended Oct. 21, from $43.04 billion the previous week. This was the first decline in U.S. dollar longs in five weeks. But it was the 10th straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $30 billion. Last week's poor U.S. retail sales and producer prices fueled a global market meltdown that knocked the dollar down by 1 percent on a weekly basis. The greenback, however, recovered this week, gaining 0.7 percent, and was on pace for a yearly gain of 7 percent, its best since 2005. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled 159,371 contracts from 155,342 the previous week. Net euro short contracts were the largest since Sept. 2. Fears of another recession in Europe, with weak economic data in Germany, have prompted investors to shun the euro. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 26,634 22,839 Short 98,372 123,986 Net -71,738 -101,147 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 60,188 60,158 Short 219,559 215,500 Net -159,371 -155,342 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 36,567 43,116 Short 41,052 45,953 Net -4,485 -2,837 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 7,643 11,113 Short 25,505 28,666 Net -17,862 -17,553 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 28,837 35,688 Short 50,371 51,855 Net -21,534 -16,167 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 13,951 14,367 Short 45,460 44,638 Net -31,509 -30,271 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 30,087 39,798 Short 51,211 45,561 Net -21,124 -5,763 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 21Oct2014 week Prior week Long 8,526 9,171 Short 10,858 11,555 Net -2,332 -2,384 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)