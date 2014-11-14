Nov 14 Speculators pared net long U.S. dollar
positions in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$43.99 billion in the week ended Nov. 11 from $44.38 billion the
previous week. This was the sixth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, which shows optimism in
the overall prospects for the U.S. economy.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators also trimmed euro short positions, which totaled
163,893 contracts, from 179,021 the previous week. Last week's
net euro short contracts were the largest since June 2012.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 47,271 37,917
Short 129,834 109,568
Net -82,563 -71,651
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 60,454 59,566
Short 224,347 238,587
Net -163,893 -179,021
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 40,661 43,289
Short 53,552 50,751
Net -12,891 -7,462
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 8,752 7,844
Short 31,427 28,065
Net -22,675 -20,221
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 32,668 29,627
Short 54,514 49,042
Net -21,846 -19,415
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 12,896 14,595
Short 50,923 52,863
Net -38,027 -38,268
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 29,393 30,218
Short 59,067 56,808
Net -29,674 -26,590
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
11Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,244 9,737
Short 10,233 13,846
Net -989 -4,109
