Nov 21 Speculators increased their net long U.S.
dollar position in the latest week to its largest in six years,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position surged to $46.45
billion in the week ended Nov. 18 from $43.99 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
This week was also the seventh straight week that U.S.
dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects
bullish sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and
currency.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators also raised euro short positions, which totaled
168,730 contracts, from 163,893 the previous week, indicating a
bearish view on the euro zone.
Next week should see a further increase in net euro shorts
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Friday the ECB was ready to do more quantitative easing to
stimulate the euro zone economy.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 46,612 47,271
Short 139,066 129,834
Net -92,454 -82,563
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 58,048 60,454
Short 226,778 224,347
Net -168,730 -163,893
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 42,865 40,661
Short 65,694 53,552
Net -22,829 -12,891
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,142 8,752
Short 31,258 31,427
Net -22,116 -22,675
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 32,082 32,668
Short 51,599 54,514
Net -19,517 -21,846
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,522 12,896
Short 47,124 50,923
Net -37,602 -38,027
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 31,305 29,393
Short 60,339 59,067
Net -29,034 -29,674
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
18Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,134 9,244
Short 10,381 10,233
Net -1,247 -989
