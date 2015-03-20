(Adds details, table) March 20 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $38.59 billion in the week ended March 17, from $44.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs fell below $40 billion for the first time in 12 weeks. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Investors had been paring huge long positions on the greenback the last few weeks in the run-up to the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose in the aftermath of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing. Net short contracts rose to 193,774 from 181,073 contracts previously. This week's euro shorts were the largest since early February. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 44,496 32,898 Short 92,550 92,285 Net -48,054 -59,387 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 56,329 61,271 Short 250,103 242,344 Net -193,774 -181,073 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 47,155 48,053 Short 85,006 80,644 Net -37,851 -32,591 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 18,129 7,217 Short 15,894 15,597 Net 2,235 -8,380 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 21,001 22,011 Short 53,823 61,041 Net -32,822 -39,030 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 63,046 15,137 Short 91,853 91,988 Net -28,807 -76,851 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 23,702 30,622 Short 79,641 66,269 Net -55,939 -35,647 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 17Mar2015 week Prior week Long 13,117 13,347 Short 14,258 15,827 Net -1,141 -2,480 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)